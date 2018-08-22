TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—The Florida Department of Environmental Protection will give local communities impacted by red tide another $3 million in grant funding.

Governor Rick Scott made the announcement Wednesday, coming the week after he issued a state of emergency because of the red tide’s impact on local communities.

Last week, the governor signed an executive order that directed $100,000 to Mote Marine Laboratory and a half million dollars to help VISIT FLORIDA establish an emergency grant program to continue to attract vacationers who he hopes will spend money along the coast -- despite the red tide.

This funding is in addition to the $3 million grant program that was launched in July by DEP for counties impacted by blue-green algae.

The Department of Environmental Protection will be giving total grant amounts of $750,000 for Manatee County, more than $190,000 for Collier County, nearly $100,000 for Sarasota County, a total of $2 million for Lee County, and 700,000 for Martin County.

