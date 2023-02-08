Red tide is low in Sarasota County, but beachgoers should remain cautious

Some people could still experience mild and short-lived respiratory symptoms, the Florida Department of Health says.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Although levels of red tide are low, the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County is reminding the public that it has been detected at all 16 Sarasota County beaches.

Although red tide blooms, Karenia brevis, remain at low to medium levels, the health department said some people could still experience "mild and short-lived respiratory symptoms." This includes eye, nose and throat irritation like that of a common cold or seasonal sinus allergies. People with asthma could see more severe impacts.

Health officials say the symptoms should stop once people leave the beach or go indoors, but if symptoms don't subside, contact your healthcare provider.

Red tide was detected Monday in low to medium levels at the following beaches: North Lido Beach, Lido Casino Beach, South lido Beach, Siesta Key Beach, Turtle Beach, Nokomis Beach, North Jetty Beach, Venice Beach, Service Club Beach, Venice Fishing Pier, Brohard Beach, Casperson Beach, Manasota Key Beach, and Blind Pass Beach.

See FWC's red tide map by clicking here.

Longboat Key Beach and Bird Key Park/Ringling Causeway were added to the advisory Wednesday. Both beaches show low to medium levels of red tide.

Red tide is one of the water's deadliest enemies to marine life, and it occurs nearly every summer along Florida’s Gulf Coast. Some years, however, it's worse than others. If you need to submit a fish kill report, click here.