ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The water off the coast of Florida is free of red tide for the first time in months.

According to a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission map, the red tide organism Karenia brevis was not present or at only background levels in the last eight days of sampling.

FWC collected samples along coastal areas around the entire state, but all the results came back clear.

The harmful algal bloom has threatened marine life and been blamed for respiratory irritation in some people, too.

Local businesses also struggled as red tide took its toll on tourism.

