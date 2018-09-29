Your wedding is supposed to be one the happiest days of your life, but for couples with planned beach weddings, red tide has posed a serious threat.

Bob and Leona Sarcletti from Illinois was determined not to let it ruin their special day. Luckily, Mother Nature cooperated with their ceremony Friday night.

The iconic beach backdrop for their destination wedding in Florida is what the Sarclettis wanted since they got engaged, but for the better part of this year, red tide has ruined Southwest Florida beaches.

“10 months of crap is what it was. It was terrible back then. Dead fish all over, stinky, but today is perfect,” said bride Leona Di Amore.

Friday, their dream came true. The couple from Illinois declared their love for one another in front of family and friends on the white sand Siesta Key, red tide free.

RELATED: Our complete red tide coverage

“It’s the best place on earth. I mean the sand is made out of quartz crystal. So, it’s really got a great energy here. I wanted my family and friends to experience Siesta Key,”

The toxic bloom has hurt tourism, ruining everything from vacations to weddings during the busy summer months. The Sarclettis were advised to prepare for the worst or even a venue change, but they held out hope.

“I said that if we all sent love and healing energy and we all prayed and meditated and sent good energy to Siesta Key, the storms would come and take all the red tide away.”

Their love for each other proved to be greater.

Coincidentally on the same day the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission announced lower red tide levels across the Tampa Bay area, Siesta Key included.

“Thank you, Siesta Key, and thank you God for making my day," said the bride. "It was perfect.”

It made their special day, a little more memorable.

For past stories on this couple, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP