We’re now learning the red tide bloom that gripped much of Florida’s west coast had a greater impact on game fish than expected. That’s why FWC has expanded the catch and release ban it ordered last year for snook and redfish and add sea trout to the list.

The ban goes through May 31 of next year.

“It’ll be good, it’ll be really good for fisheries,” says Scott Moore, a fishing guide in Manatee County for more than 40 years.

“I’ve been through a lot of red tides this was the most detrimental in this area we’ve ever seen,” says Moore.

He agreed with FWC’s catch and release ban last year on snook and redfish, both were dying at a high rate from red tide.

FWC says the ban will last another year through May 31, 2020, and it has added the spotted sea trout to the list.

Moore says, “They have to have really good science to close it.”

FWC has been taking stock assessments and findings show populations levels below the norm for snook, red drum and seatrout.

“The snook coming in now to drop in the pass to spawn.Give it another spring to spawn, it would be really good to help the fishery,” says Moore.

While these three fish are banned Moore says there are other fish to catch such as pompano, flounder, whiting, kingfish and mackerel.

“We’re biting the bullet on this. If it’s only through next May we will survive; there are other fish to take home and it’ll benefit fishing down the road,” says Moore.

FWC and Mote Marine Aquarium will start releasing young snook in Sarasota Bay this month. Mote is raising 5,000 snooks to release in tidal nursery areas.

