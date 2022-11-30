FWC: Low concentrations of red tide found in Pinellas County

Red tide was also detected in Manatee and Sarasota counties.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The red tide organism, Karenia brevis, was detected in certain Southwest Florida counties including Manatee, Pinellas and Sarasota, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reports.

Over the past week, red tide was found in 34 samples out of the 65 samples taken – one in Manatee County, 26 in Sarasota County, five in and offshore of Lee County and two in and offshore of Collier County.

More specifically in the Tampa Bay area, low concentrations were observed in Pinellas County while Manatee and Sarasota counties had a range of low, medium and high concentrations.

According to FWC, there were reports of fish killed suspected to be related to red tide in Manatee and Sarasota counties. Respiratory irritation also thought to be connected was reported in the same two counties as well.

The next complete status report will be issued by FWC on Friday, Dec. 2.