FWC: red tide persists along Florida Gulf Coast

Compared to last week's update, the FWC reports minor improvements in water samples.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Red tide continues to threaten the Florida Gulf Coast, the Florida Fish and Wild Life Conservation Commission says.

While conditions are improving, the red tide organism, Karenia brevis, was detected in 96 samples along the Tampa Bay area beaches. Bloom concentrations were observed in 56 samples - 25 from Pinellas County, 19 from Sarasota County, seven in Pasco County and two from Manatee County.

Background to high concentrations of red tide were found in and offshore Pinellas County. Low to high concentrations were found in Sarasota County. Background to medium concentrations were found in Manatee County. Background concentrations were found in Hillsborough County

Fish kills linked to red tide are still being reported in Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties.