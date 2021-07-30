FWC: Red tide conditions continue to improve in Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Red tide is still impacting the Tampa Bay area and its beaches, but conditions are continuing to improve, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says.
The FWC says water samples are looking better compared to prior weeks in regard to levels of the toxic algae bloom.
Out of the samples taken over the past week, red tide was found in 103 water samples. Bloom concentrations were discovered in 70 samples - seven from Pasco County, 24 from Pinellas County, six from Manatee County and 27 from Sarasota County.
Background to high concentrations of red tide were found in and offshore Pinellas County. Low to high concentrations were found in Manatee County and Sarasota County.
Fish kills linked to red tide are still being reported in Hernando, Pasco, Pinellas, Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties. For more details on fish kills in the area, click here.
For daily red tide updates, check the FWC's red tide sampling map.
