FWC released a new map Friday, showing the bloom of Florida's red tide organism had extended along roughly 130 miles of the state's coastline.

State officials say high concentrations of the organism, K. brevis, are being found at coastal and inshore sites from Manatee to Collier counties. However, the cell concentrations have decreased in parts of Manatee, Sarasota, Lee, and Collier counties compared to last week.

For the second week in a row, low concentrations of the red tide organism have been found in Pinellas County. Very low concentrations are also being reported in or offshore off Hillsborough County.

This week, respiratory irritation continues to be reported in Pinellas, Manatee, Sarasota, Lee and Collier counties.

The FWC forecasts red tide will continue to move north and closer to shore over the next three days.

For the latest statewide red tide conditions, Florida residents can call 866-300-9399. People outside Florida can dial 727-552-2448.

Below is a map showing the weekly change:

