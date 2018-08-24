FWC released a new map Friday, showing medium concentrations of Florida's red tide organism at Madeira Beach in Pinellas County.

The red tide bloom extends along roughly 145 miles of the state's coastline.

State officials say high concentrations of the organism, K. brevis, are being found at coastal and inshore sites from Manatee to Collier counties.

FWC officials reported little to no change in cell concentrations in most areas compared to last week. Coastal currents important for transporting cells of K. brevis continue to alternate between predominantly northern or southern flow.

Respiratory irritation continues to be reported in Pinellas, Manatee, Sarasota, Lee and Collier counties.

The FWC forecasts red tide will continue to move north and closer to shore over the next three days.

For the latest statewide red tide conditions, Florida residents can call 866-300-9399. People outside Florida can dial 727-552-2448.

Below is a map showing the weekly change:

