The FWC released a new map Friday showing the continued spread of red tide along Florida's Gulf coast.

High concentrations of Florida's red tide organism, K. brevis, are being reported in Manatee and Sarasota counties. And, low concentrations are being reported in Pinellas County.

Further south, high concentrations of the organism have been observed in Charlotte, Lee and Collier counties.

►Click here for complete red tide coverage from 10News

People have reported respiratory irritation at the following locations: Coquina Beach, Manatee Beach, Lido Key, Manasota Beach, Nokomis, Siesta Key, Venice Beach, Venice North Jetty, Bonita Beach, Bowman’s Beach, Captiva, Causeway Islands, Gasparilla Island, Light House Beach, Lovers Key State Park, Lynn Hall Beach Park, Newton Park, Barefoot Beach, Seagate Beach, South Marco Beach and Vanderbilt Beach.

The FWC predicts the southern movement of surface waters and southeastern movement subsurface waters for most areas over the weekend. You can keep track of those movement forecasts by clicking here.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP