For the first time since this year's red tide bloom began, high concentrations of Florida's red tide organism, Karenia brevis, have been found off the coast of Pinellas County.

The high concentrations were found about 10 miles offshore.

However, several counties showed decreased cell concentrations compared to last week. That was true for parts of Sarasota, Charlotte, Lee and Collier counties. In fact, not a single one of the samples from Charlotte County contained high concentrations in recent days.

Fish deaths continue to be reported, however, along with respiratory issues for some people.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission predicts water movement will push red tide slightly to the northwest over the next three days.

The FWC released a new red tide status map on Wednesday. That map can be found below. A new map will also be released Friday. If you are having trouble viewing the map, click here.

