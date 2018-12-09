High concentrations of Florida's red tide organism are being found in samples collected from Pinellas, Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte and Lee counties.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said parts of those counties showed increased concentrations of K. brevis. Only Collier County saw decreased concentrations of the red tide organism.

Over the next three days, the red tide bloom from Pinellas County to northern Monroe County is expected to move slightly south.

View the new FWC map below. If you're having trouble viewing the map, click here.

