ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- By and large, Hurricane Michael did little to completely break red tide's grip on the Tampa Bay region.

Patchy concentrations of the red tide organism, K. brevis, were found along the southwest Florida coastline, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's Oct. 17 red tide report.

The amount of red tide this week compared to last was about the same everywhere, the FWC says, with the exception of Manatee County.

It appears concentrations there decreased.

Scientists: Hurricane Michael may not do much to break up red tide bloom

There was some optimism last week that powerful Hurricane Michael would help to break up some of the patchy locations of red tide; the storm did not get rid of it entirely.

High levels of red tide -- greater than 1 million K. brevis cells per liter -- were noted at La Contessa Pier in Pinellas County and New Pass Dock in Sarasota County. Medium levels only were found in these counties, with even lower concentrations elsewhere.

K. brevis wasn't present or appeared in background in Pasco County. Two samples taken in Manatee County had low concentrations -- the "highest" levels there.

The FWC, in partnership with the University of South Florida, forecast surface water will move off to the north and west during the next three days, which might improve conditions along the immediate coastline.

