St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman set to address the impact of red tide in the area

Red tide has hit the St. Pete area especially hard.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Red tide is affecting many of the Tampa Bay area's beautiful waterways, causing dead sea life to wash up onshore. Aside from being incredibly foul-smelling, the algal blooms can have negative impacts on your health while you're around it.

On Tuesday, Mayor Rick Kriseman reported 613 tons of dead sea life had been collected so far.

Kriseman and other city leaders are set to hold a press conference addressing the impact of red tide at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Crisp Park.

Red tide is a harmful algal bloom, or HAB, that is created when plants in the sea grow out of control and cause harmful toxins. Those toxins can have negative impacts on people, marine mammals, birds, fish and shellfish.

If you can't avoid being near red tide blooms because you live or work in the area, you should wear a mask, like the ones worn to protect you from COVID-19. "The particle size of the breva toxin is the same size as respiratory droplets, so a regular face mask will help you avoid transmission and lessen those symptoms," said Dr. Alvarez.

If you do swim in water with concerning levels of red tide, you should avoid putting your head underwater and getting it into your eyes. After swimming, you should rinse off with fresh, clean water as soon as possible.