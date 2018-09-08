Red tide has reached Pinellas County.

The Florida Wildlife Commission said samples show background-to-low concentrations. It’s the first time the FWC is seeing samples creep into the “low” range in Pinellas County.

In Pinellas County, there are no reports of dead fish and there’s not a rancid smell.

Further south, Manatee and Sarasota counties are seeing some high concentrations, according to the FWC.

In Sarasota County specifically, the FWC reports:

• 80 tons of fish have been removed from beaches from Sarasota up to Holmes Beach.

• More than 250 sea turtles have been found stranded or dead because of red tide.

• At least 80 manatee deaths are blamed on red tide.

Testing is underway on several dolphins found dead since late Tuesday to determine their cause of death.

Although red tide has not been confirmed, it wouldn't be surprising. Mote Marine Laboratory says the area gets about 15 dead dolphins a year, so to find six in less than 24 hours is alarming.

