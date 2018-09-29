The latest red tide map from the Florida Wildlife Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission on Friday showed some good news for anyone planning on heading to the beach this weekend.

The map shows concentrations of the red tide organisms have decreased at test sites in Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota Counties over the past week.

Researchers did find a higher concentration of the red tide bacteria in Bay County up in the panhandle.

Winds could help take some of the red tide away from form the shores over the next three days.

FWC

