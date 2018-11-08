Manatee County is hiring people to clean the shoreline of Bradenton Beach of marine life killed by red tide.

The county says there are 5-10 positions for the three-week job, which it describes as "Cleaning up dead fish and marine life due to red tide."

The job is 40 hours a week, Sunday - Saturday 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. until dark.

Respirators and gloves will be supplied, the listing says. The pay is $12.50/hour.

For more information, call Ad-VANCE Talent Solutions at (941) 739-8883 or go to the Ad-VANCE website and search for "beach maintenance."

