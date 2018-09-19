Sarasota police helped rescue a manatee who may be a victim of red tide on Wednesday.

The ailing sea cow was found near a bridge.

Police aided Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission in recovering the manatee and preparing it to be taken to St. Petersburg for treatment.

Mote scientists will test why the manatee is ill, but suspect the cause is red tide.

