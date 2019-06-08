SARASOTA, Fla. — Sea turtle nesting season isn't over, but Mote's Sea Turtle Conservation and Research Program has already recorded a record number of nests in the Sarasota area.

There have been more than 5,000 loggerhead, green and other sea turtle nests noted across the 35-mile stretch of beaches from Longboat Key through Venice. Its members have been busy tagging nesting females, giving them a better understanding of how many are nesting on local beaches.

So far, they've tagged a record 468 turtles.

The turtles are nesting today where members first protected the nests 30 years ago. The team goes out every day during turtle season looking for nests.

They also dig through old nests to look for hatchlings that might be trapped.

