VENICE, Fla. – The Venice City Council held a special meeting Monday morning on red tide.

During the meeting, doctors Michael Crosby and Richard Pierce of Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium in Sarasota presented.

“I would ask that we all work together to support innovative research and technology development to actually mitigate the impacts of red tide,” Crosby said. “We look forward to expanding collaborations with our scientific partners, but also the local communities to provide increasingly impactful, independent and objective red tide research and mitigation breakthroughs.”

Pierce outlined two goals during Monday’s presentation:

1. Reducing the adverse impacts on Florida’s economy and coastal-marine ecosystems

2. Public and environmental health

"Whatever we do, it has to be ecologically sound, it has to be economically feasible and logistically attainable," Pierce said.

