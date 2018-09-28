TIERRA VERDE, Fla. – As red ride continues to kill massive amounts of fish and other marine life, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission has expanded a “catch and release” order that now covers Pinellas, Pasco, Manatee and Hillsborough counties.

Environmental officials are asking anyone who catches redfish or snook to release those fish back into the water to help preserve the population.

The directive goes into effect Friday and runs through May.

The impacts of red tide continue to affect business in the area as well. New numbers from Pinellas County show businesses reported losses of more than $128 million because of the toxic algae blooms.

