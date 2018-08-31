The FWC on Friday released a new red tide map showing high concentrations of Florida's red tide organism, Karenia brevis, off the shore of Pinellas and Hillsborough counties for the first time this week.

Red tide continues to plague Sarasota, Charlotte, Lee, and Collier counties.

But, there is light at the end of the tunnel. Compared to last week, multiple sites in Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte, and Collier counties showed decreased concentrations of the red tide organism. And, no high concentrations were found in Manatee County, according to the FWC.

The state says surface currents are believed to be helping move the red tide off to the northwest -- a pattern that's expected to continue in the next few days.

