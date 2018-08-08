The bloom of the Florida red tide organism, Karenia brevis, is growing in Southwest Florida.

Manatee and Sarasota counties are now seeing some high concentrations, according to the FWC.

Background to low concentrations were observed in two samples collected in Pinellas County, the state says.

Meantime, fish deaths continue to be reported. And, officials suspect red tide is to blame for several other marine animal deaths along the Gulf coast, too.

Click here to learn more about red tide and its impacts in Florida. And, below, find the updated red tide map -- released Aug. 8.

Here is your updated #RedTide map for Southwest Florida. Now seeing high concentrations in Manatee county. pic.twitter.com/lI1Z8YifQC — Ashley Batey (@AshleyBatey) August 8, 2018

