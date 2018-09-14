The latest red tide map released by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission shows red tide has made it almost as far north as the Pasco-Pinellas border.

The Karenia brevis bloom stretches along 130 miles of eastern Florida coastline and extends 10 miles or more offshore, Friday's report showed.

FWC says some high concentrations were found along and offshore of Pinellas County beaches.

Multiple reports of fish kills were received for Pinellas, Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte and Lee counties. Respiratory irritation was reported in Pinellas, Manatee, Sarasota, and Lee counties.

View the new FWC map below. If you're having trouble viewing the map, click here.

