SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla.—After being posted for just over a week, the “No Swim” sign at Ringling Causeway was lifted.

Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County officials got test results Friday that were at a satisfactory level for enterococcus bacteria. The levels met both the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and state recreational water standards.

The “No Swim” sign went up August 9, and while it’s on its way out, beaches affected by the red tide bloom are not in the clear yet.

Health officials said red tide signage for the Karenia brevis algae bloom currently off the coastline will stay in place until conditions get better.

The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County monitors water quality weekly at 16 sites along Sarasota's 34 miles of beaches. The program is meant to provide county residents and visitors with accurate, up-to-date information on the water quality at our beaches.

