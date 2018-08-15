BRADENTON, Fla. — Red tide's impact isn't just being felt at our beaches.

People who live along canals say dead fish are piling up there too, creating a huge mess and a putrid smell.

Homeowners living on the canals in the Coral Shores neighborhood along Cortez Road have been hit particularly hard.

►RED TIDE: Click here for continuing coverage

Hundreds—perhaps more than a thousand—of dead, decaying fish killed by red tide can be seen collecting in one corner of the canal, directly behind two homes.

Neighbors told the Bradenton Herald it’s the worst it has been in years.

A future fix?

A potential solution could be coming.

According to MOTE Marine Laboratory, these canals are the perfect testing grounds for some new technology that might be able to help turn the tide, so to speak.

The method of water clean-up uses ozone. Pumps suck water in and actually mix it with ozone before dumping the water back out good as new. This method can process up to 300 gallons of water a minute.

►RELATED: Volunteers asked to clean up Holmes Beach shoreline

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

It's similar to a smaller system MOTE uses to get rid of red tide toxins from its sea life tanks in their marine life hospital.

Unfortunately, while the method can't be used on a scale as large as the Gulf, researchers are confident it can really help out in smaller waterways.

“This system gets rid of the red tide, gets rid of the toxins, gets rid of the access organic matter that's decomposing,” said Dr. Richard Pierce, a senior scientist with MOTE. “But now the big test is how will it work in the real world?”

►VIDEO: Mote trying new tech to fight red tide

Testing is currently underway. Pierce says the hope is to prove it works on a small scale, to then secure funding to take it to a large scale.

However, it’s expensive which is why it hasn't been done before.

Need help now?

For homeowners wanting and waiting to clear out waterways around their homes, Manatee County is offering some unique solutions.

Since the county doesn’t have a marine fleet to remove the fish from smaller waterways, nor the authority to enter private property to do it, county leaders are turning to local fisherman.

Homeowners who need help clearing their canals can be connected to a local fisherman willing to assist.

The county’s Citizen Action Center is collecting contact information from fisherman interested in contracting their services with homeowners or homeowner associations. Fisherman can call the center at (941)742-5800. That information will then be posted to Manatee County’s red tide website: www.mymanatee.org/redtide.

For homeowners removing fish themselves, Manatee County will make roll off dumpsters available at Bayfront Park on Anna Maria Island and at three county-owned boat ramps: Coquina North, Coquina South and Kingfish boat ramps beginning Wednesday.

On Monday, Gov. Rick Scott declared Manatee County to be part of a group of seven Gulf coast counties impacted by a state of emergency from red tide. Manatee commissioners said they will work with Manatee County delegation members to ensure our community receives any eligible funding.

Watch: Click or tap here to watch Josh Sidorowicz's Facebook Live video on how red tide is impacting the Coral Shores neighborhood in Bradenton, Florida

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP