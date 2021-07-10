NWS: Beachgoers shouldn't go into the water at Pinellas County beaches this weekend

A beach hazards statement is in effect through Monday night because of red tide.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Don't go in the water — that's what the National Weather Service is advising for the next few days at some Pinellas County beaches.

A beach hazards statement was issued Saturday night. It will remain in effect through Monday night.

The statement specifically advises beachgoers not to go into the water at beaches along coastal southern Pinellas County.

This is because of red tide at the beaches. It can cause respiratory irritation with symptoms including coughing, sneezing and tearing eyes. People with asthma, emphysema or any chronic lung disease may be more sensitive to the effects of red tide.