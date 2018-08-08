SARASOTA, Fla.-First it was turtles, manatees and tons of fish; now dolphins are washing up dead, and scientists suspect its due to red tide.

Mote scientists said when a bloom lasts this long--and this one started nine months ago off SW Florida-- sooner or later dolphins will be impacted. Those scientists admitted they had their fingers crossed, hoping that wouldn’t be the case, but sadly it is.

Mote scientist Dr. Gretchen Lovewell said the six dolphins found were not any of the tagged dolphins that live year around in Sarasota Bay, or surrounding waters. Scientists have studied those dolphins for five generations.

“It is hard it is difficult to have to do this. I would not wish this on anybody,” said Officer Paul Joyce with the Venice Police Department’s Marine Unit.

Joyce has pulled not one, not ywo, but three manatees from Venice waters since the weekend. Now, the red tide’s wrath has struck six dolphins in 24 hours. Joyce pulled out four of those dolphins Tuesday and another two Wednesday afternoon.

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

"It’s very sad," Joyce said.

Joyce helped pull a juvenile dolphin from the intercostal behind the Venice Yacht Club. Then an hour later he received another call.

“An hour later got a call from Mote another dolphin an adult dolphin beached south of the Venice Pier,” Joyce said.

Lovewell said the number of animals coming in has put Mote scientists on high alert.

“When dolphins come to the surface they have an explosive breath clears some of the toxins that gets into their system. We think it gets in their intestines. Dolphins are amazing at masking their conditions if they don’t mask that they’re not feeling well they fall prey to sharks," Lovewell explained.

Officer Joyce said he hopes this is the last dolphin he picks up --but he doubts it.

“It is very difficult to see dolphins and manatees suffering like this because a dolphin and manatee this isn’t something quick this is it’s a slow painful death," Joyce said.

Mote will send it’s necropsy samples to FWC for confirmation. The reports could take weeks to get back. But right now they strongly suspected their deaths is due to Red Tide.

Dr. Lovewell said she expects conditions to get worst. She has reached out for help calling other stranding recovering groups to be on standby to help pick up more marine life impacted by red tide.

MORE: Full coverage of red tide in Florida

► Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com , visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed .

© 2018 WTSP