The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has released a new status map showing the spread of red tide along Florida's Gulf coast.

Florida's red tide organism, Karenia brevis, now extends along roughly 145 miles of the coastline.

High concentrations of the organism are being reported from Manatee to northern Collier counties -- with most areas showing either comparable or slightly higher concentrations than were found last week.

For the third week in a row, the red tide organism has been found in Pinellas County. This week, the FWC is reporting more impacted areas and higher concentrations in Pinellas County.

►Click here for complete red tide coverage from 10News

Fish deaths continue to occur. And, respiratory irritation is being reported by people living in Pinellas, Manatee, Sarasota, Lee and Collier counties.

The FWC forecasts red tide will move slightly south over the next three days.

Another FWC status report will be released Friday.

►RELATED: Aerial surveys are showing the presence of offshore blooms of the marine cyanobacterium Trichodesmium, which is also called "sea sawdust." You can learn more about it by clicking here.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP