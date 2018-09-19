Concentrations of Florida's red tide organism have mostly decreased over the past week in central Manatee and southern Sarasota counties, but concentrations have increased in Pinellas and northern Collier counties.

Related: By the numbers: Red tide's impact in Pinellas County

Some high concentrations of Karenia brevis were found in parts of Pinellas, Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte and Lee counties.

In Northwest Florida, red tide continues to be found offshore of Santa Rosa, Gulf and Pasco counties. Bay County saw medium concentrations of red tide -- although it was the only northern county with reports that significant.

Related: What does Big Sugar have to do with Florida's red tide?

Fish deaths continued along the Gulf coast. And, respiratory irritation was reported in several counties.

Forecasters expect the red tide bloom in Southwest Florida to move slightly to the southwest, while the bloom in Northwest Florida is expected to move slightly southeast in the next three days.

View the latest red tide map below. Having trouble viewing the map? Click here.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP