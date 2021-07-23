FWC: Red tide conditions improve slightly in Tampa Bay area

The toxic algae bloom is still affecting the Tampa Bay area and responsible for tons of dead sea life washing ashore.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Red tide continues to impact the Tampa Bay area and its beaches, but conditions over the past week are slightly improving, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.

The FWC says compared to the week prior, Tampa Bay area water samples are looking better in regard to levels of the toxic algae bloom.

Out of the samples taken this past week, red tide was found in 126 water samples. Bloom concentrations were found in 69 samples — 10 from Pasco County, 29 from Pinellas County, four each from Hillsborough and Manatee counties and 22 from Sarasota County.

Low to high concentrations of red tide were found in and offshore Pinellas County. Background to medium concentrations were found in Hillsborough County, background to high concentrations were found in Manatee County and very low to high concentrations were found in Sarasota County. And very low to high concentrations were found in and offshore in Pasco County.

Fish kills suspected to be linked to red tide are still being reported in Pinellas, Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties. For more details on fish kills in the area, click here.

Experts with USF and FWC predict over the next four days coastal surface waters will move red tide south and subsurface waters will move red tide in a southeastern direction.

For daily red tide updates, check the FWC's red tide sampling map.