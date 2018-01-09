As red tide moves closer to Hillsborough County, a local hot spot for Labor Day weekend in John’s Pass is taking a big hit.

While there’s no red tide in John's Pass, restaurants and store owners are working to make sure people know they’re open for business.

John’s Pass is known for its restaurants, shopping, and fishing tours out of Hubbard’s Marina, but owner Captain Dylan Hubbard says the perception of red tide is keeping people away.

“On a typical year, we can expect anywhere from about 100,000 to 150,000 passengers across the decks of these vessels,” said Captain Hubbard. “All our trips are very light. We’ve had very few customers compared to past Labor Day weekends.”

With no red tide for miles, the only thing dead in the water now is business.

“Most of the hotels along the beaches are fairly empty. You can drive along the beach and almost all the parking lots are half full,’ Hubbard said.

While the customers are slowly trickling in, the marina restaurants and shops will stay open, hoping the message gets out.

“We’re open for business. The weather is beautiful, the fishing is great, It’s a great time to get out on the water."

The Madeira Beach water taxi will close for good on Sept. 30, but with few riders, the red tide may push that date up sooner.

