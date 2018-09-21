The bloom of the Florida red tide organism, Karenia brevis, persists in Southwest Florida and extends along about 135 miles of coastline, from northern Pinellas to northern Collier counties, and extends offshore.

The red tide organism that has been plaguing Florida’s gulf coast for months has started to decrease in concentration in areas of Pinellas, Sarasota, and Charlotte counties and increased in northern Manatee County, parts of Lee County, and northern Collier County.

There were still some background to high concentrations of Karenia brevis found offshore in parts of Pinellas, Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte and Lee counties, according to FWC.

Fish deaths continued along the Gulf coast. And, respiratory irritation was reported in several counties.

Forecasters expect the red tide bloom in Southwest Florida to move slightly to the southwest, while the bloom in Northwest Florida is expected to move slightly southeast in the next three days.

View the latest red tide map below. Having trouble viewing the map? Click here.

