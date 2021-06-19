Red tide watch: Dead fish scooped up along Pinellas County beaches

The problem isn't expected to lessen up anytime soon.

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Crews were on clean-up patrol Saturday morning, scooping up dead marine life that had likely succumbed to red tide.

It reeked of the harmful algae near locations with medium to high concentrations in recent days, according to a 10 Tampa Bay photographer near the Dunedin Causeway. Still, the red tide didn't keep some families away from enjoying a beach day and spending time on the water.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's latest sample map shows high concentrations of red tide have been reported in recent days near Redington Beach and Bay Pines in Pinellas County.

Medium concentrations exist near Clearwater Beach and Honeymoon Island.

Fish kills suspected to be related to red tide have been reported offshore Hillsborough, Manatee and Pinellas counties, FWC said.

At high concentrations of red tide, even the general public may experience intense symptoms of respiratory irritations -- not just those who are sensitive to red tide or would otherwise experience mild symptoms, NOAA says.

The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County said red tide could cause some to develop eye, nose and throat irritation while at area beaches. To help clear that up, the agency says it's best to head indoors or stay away from the beach altogether.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who visited the area Thursday, said this isn't so far as what happened during the multi-year red tide outbreak from a few years ago and anticipated an influx of visitors during the Fourth of July holiday.

A primarily southwest wind forecast for the next several days will help to keep red tide confined near the coastline, show maps from the University of South Florida's College of Marine Science.