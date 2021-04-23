DEP: Red tide detected in lower Tampa Bay, but Piney Point may not be the cause

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Red tide has been detected west of the Manatee River, but state officials say it may not be a direct result of the discharge from Piney Point's reservoir.
Florida's Department of Environmental Protection says red tide conditions were detected in the Gulf of Mexico before any wastewater was directed into the bay. The red tide that has just been detected is not "thought" to be a direct result of any discharge, based on water quality monitoring, DEP says.
However, because the wastewater that was sent out into the bay was nutrient-rich, officials say it could play a role in exacerbating algal blooms.
At this time, the DEP says no fish kills have been reported in the area.
