The latest report on red tide from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation shows the algae bloom easing or, at least, not getting worse.

The midweek report says high concentrations appeared Pinellas, Hillsborough, Sarasota, and Lee counties -- but in fewer locations than last week.

Concentrations decreased in Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte, Lee and Collier counties.

In Southwest Florida, reports of fish kills were received in Pinellas, Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte, Lee and Collier counties. In Northwest Florida, reports of fish kills were received for areas in and/or offshore of Okaloosa, Walton, Bay, Gulf and Franklin counties. Along the East Coast of Florida, reports of fish kills were received for St. Lucie and Palm Beach counties.

The next red tide update will be released Friday.

