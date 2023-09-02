Heading to the beach? How you can check red tide conditions before you go

Tampa Bay area beaches are seeing varied effects of red tide, which could cause respiratory issues for people.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — It's going to be near-record heat this week across the Tampa Bay area and no rain in the forecast through the weekend, which means it might be the perfect excuse for you to plan a beach day.

Before you finish your plans and head out to stick your toes in the sand or wade out into the water, take a moment to check beach conditions.

Why? Mainly, because of red tide that's still hanging around some Tampa Bay area beaches. The National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science (NCCOS) releases forecasts of harmful algal blooms across the Gulf of Mexico.

As of Wednesday morning, some Tampa Bay area beaches in Manatee, Pinellas and Sarasota counties may have a moderate to high risk of respiratory irritation from Karenia brevis, aka red tide. Those conditions are forecast to linger for the next 36 hours.

This forecast doesn't mean the conditions will be present the whole time, but people will likely feel respiratory irritation when winds are blowing onshore at the beaches where red tide is most prevalent.

The map below, made by the Gulf of Mexico Coastal Ocean Observing System (GCOOS) shows a daily forecast for respiratory issues caused by red tide. You can also see the map here.

The map allows you to interact with each beach where red tide has been detected and shows you a detailed forecast of that particular beach's risk of red tide, the wind speed and which direction the wind is blowing.