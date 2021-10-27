Red tide begins to vanish along Florida Gulf Coast beaches

Traces of the red tide organism show little to low concentrations in Sarasota and Manatee counties.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Florida's Gulf Coast beaches are beginning to see relief from the patchy bloom of the red tide organism that has plagued the coastline for the last few months.

Aside from a few traces found along Sarasota County and Manatee County beaches, red tide is not present in the Tampa Bay area, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

What does that mean for beaches near you?

Popular beaches such as Clearwater Beach, Treasure Island, St. Pete Beach, and Pass-A-Grille show background (no presence) to low concentrations of the red tide organism, Karenia brevis, meaning it's safe.

According to FWC's red tide report, background to medium concentrations was found in 11 samples in Manatee County and background to high concentrations were found in 18 samples in Sarasota County.

Most specifically, medium concentrations of red tide were detected near Longboat Pass and low concentrations were found in Sarasota Bay near Longboat Key.

FWC provides a map to view the current status of red tide.

While even small traces of red tide lingering is not the best news, this week's red tide report shows a glimmer of hope for the Florida Gulf Coast. The patchy bloom of the red tide organism that kills marine life left the Tampa Bay area in mid-September but returned a week later. And back in July, a reported 676 tons, or about 1.3 million pounds of dead sea life washed up the shore in St. Petersburg.

To report a fish kill to the FWC, call the hotline at 800-636-0511. You can check out the latest fish kill reports here.

Red tide is the harmful algal bloom that produces toxic chemicals that can cause respiratory illnesses in people and even serious and sometimes deadly effects on marine life.

Local researchers and scientists who are working to find solutions to red tide have said climate change and human activity remain a concern and contributing factor.