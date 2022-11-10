Some Sarasota-area beaches to warn of red tide presence

SARASOTA, Fla. — Water samples taken earlier this week show elevated levels of red tide at some Sarasota County beaches, health officials warn.
Although not yet directly connected, scientists have been concerned that an influx of runoff from land into the Gulf of Mexico from Hurricane Ian's surge and rainfall could touch off such a harmful algal bloom.
Several beaches in Sarasota County will have signs warning of red tide, including:
- Turtle Beach
- Nokomis Beach
- North Jetty
- Venice Beach
- Service Club Park
- Venice Fishing Pier
- Brohard Beach
- Caspersen Beach
Red tide can cause some people to experience respiratory symptoms including eye, nose and throat irritation, according to the Florida Department of Health. People who have existing breathing problems could experience more severe effects, officials said.
People are advised to go indoors if they experience symptoms.