Some Sarasota-area beaches to warn of red tide presence

Health officials advise people experiencing respiratory symptoms to go indoors.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SARASOTA, Fla. — Water samples taken earlier this week show elevated levels of red tide at some Sarasota County beaches, health officials warn.

Although not yet directly connected, scientists have been concerned that an influx of runoff from land into the Gulf of Mexico from Hurricane Ian's surge and rainfall could touch off such a harmful algal bloom.

Several beaches in Sarasota County will have signs warning of red tide, including:

Turtle Beach

Nokomis Beach

North Jetty

Venice Beach

Service Club Park

Venice Fishing Pier

Brohard Beach

Caspersen Beach

Red tide can cause some people to experience respiratory symptoms including eye, nose and throat irritation, according to the Florida Department of Health. People who have existing breathing problems could experience more severe effects, officials said.