Ongoing red tide issues could present 'high' risk of respiratory issues

Some beaches are better than others across the Tampa Bay region.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay just can't seem to shake red tide.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission recently noted high concentrations of the red tide organism, Karenia brevis, were measured up and down the Gulf Coast from Pinellas to Sarasota counties.

Those high levels have corresponded with reports of dead fish, murky water and respiratory issues.

Visit St. Pete Clearwater frequently updates its website with the latest beach conditions and while the latest data is from Friday as of this writing, the best red-tide-free location appeared to be Fred Howard Park.

Indian Shores and Sand Key also reported no levels of red tide, but that might have changed since the weekend.

For respiratory impacts, an experimental tool from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration tries to predict the risk given the forecast wind speed and direction.

There's a "low" risk of respiratory irritation at Clearwater Beach all day Monday, with conditions improving overnight into the early morning hours Tuesday.