Red tide detected in 4 Tampa Bay-area counties, report shows

The latest report from the FWC shows red tide detected in waters in Hillsborough, Manatee, Pinellas and Sarasota counties.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you're looking to head out to the beach this weekend in the Tampa Bay area – listen up!

The latest red tide report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission released on Wednesday evening shows, Karenia brevis, known as red tide, was detected in waters in Hillsborough, Manatee, Pinellas and Sarasota counties.

Over the past week, red tide was observed at background to low concentrations offshore of Hillsborough County, background to medium concentrations in Manatee County and background to low concentrations in Pinellas and Sarasota counties, the report shows.

The FWC says reports of fish kills believed to be related to red tide over the past week were received in Manatee and Pinellas counties, while respiratory irritation cases were also confirmed in Manatee and Sarasota counties.

Forecasts from wildlife officials and experts from the University of South Florida say the movement of red tide for Pinellas County to northern Monroe County "predict variable movement of surface waters and net southeastern transport of subsurface waters in most areas over the next 3.5 days."