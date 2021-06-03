Health advisory issued for parts of Hillsborough County due to red tide

Health officials say detected levels of the red tide organism have recently been causing respiratory irritation.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County's health department is issuing a health advisory for parts of the region due to recent red tide blooms in Tampa Bay.

Moody Point and Manbirtee Key are under a health alert because detected levels of the red tide organism have recently been causing respiratory irritation, health officials say. Camp Key and Little Cockroach Island are under a less severe health caution.

The Department of Health says people in the area may experience mild respiratory symptoms like eye, nose and throat irritation. However, those with asthma may experience more severe symptoms. Typically those symptoms will go away if a person leaves the area or goes indoors.

Health officials are recommending that people with respiratory issues avoid the area and do not swim around or harvest any fish. They also ask that pets be kept away from any water.

Florida's Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission periodically updates red tide levels across Southwest Florida. That information can be found here.

