Red tide detected in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida's Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says its detected red tide in Hillsborough County over the past week.

The agency's weekly update shows low levels of the red tide organism were detected in Hillsborough. Low concentrations are still being detected in Manatee and Sarasota Counties as well.

Fish kills and respiratory irritation caused by red tide were reported in Manatee County, officials say. Sarasota County had received reports of respiratory irritation as well.

There have been no reports of fish kills or respiratory irritation in Hillsborough County.