Red tide has made an ugly return to areas along Florida’s Gulf Coast.

A Florida Fish and Wildlife map shows high and medium concentrations of the toxic algae off beaches in Sarasota County. High concentrations were noted around Siesta Key and Lido beaches.

The new reports of high concentrations of red tide came almost a month after there had been good news of no high concentrations along the coast.

