Red tide is now being found off Florida's Atlantic coast.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirms low-to-medium concentrations of Florida's red tide organism have been found in water samples taken this past weekend off the coast of Palm Beach County.

"The concentrations observed in this isolated area are lower than the high concentrations observed on the Gulf coast," the FWC wrote in a statement.

East Coast red tides are rarer -- but not unheard of. In the past, the Gulf Stream current has carried red tide blooms into the Atlantic Ocean and as far north as Delaware, according to the FWC.

Several beaches have been shut down in Palm Beach and Martin counties, according to our CBS affiliate WPEC.

State officials say they will continue to monitor and test for red tide.

