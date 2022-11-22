FWC: Red tide bloom detected in Manatee, Sarasota counties

Sarasota County also reported fish kills related to the red tide bloom last week, FWC says.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Red tide bloom was detected in Manatee and Sarasota counties, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission announced Tuesday.

In the last week, the FWC says testing samples showed there were very low to medium concentrations of red tide in Manatee County, whereas results in Sarasota County showed very low to high concentrations.

South Lido, Siesta Key, Sarasota Bay, Venice Beach, and Turtle Beach in Sarasota County all showed presence of red tide. Sarasota County also reported fish kills related to red tide in the last week, FWC said in a news release.

Manatee and Sarasota both reportedly received reports of respiratory irritation that is believed to be related to red tide in the last week as well.

In Pinellas County, test samples showed signs of background concentrations, but the FWC's red tide forecast shows the area's surface and subsurface waters are predicted to be infected over the next three and a half days.

Red tide was also detected in Charlotte, Lee and Collier counties, the news release mentioned.