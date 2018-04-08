TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. – As the red tide outbreak along the Gulf Coast kills marine life in large numbers, beachgoers are having a hard time finding hotel rooms as tourists flock north to Pinellas County.

“A lot of people have called, saying they're from Sarasota, or they were planning on going to Sarasota, asking about the red tide here. I told them, 'Nothing here,’” said Hari Mencher of the Molloy Gulf Motel and Cottages in Treasure Island. "I can understand when they call and they're really worried about it, so we put their minds at ease and told 'em, 'Come on down.'"

Over the last few days, red tide has killed thousands of fish and eels in Sarasota County, leaving them scattered across the shoreline. Crews in the area used special machinery to remove the fish.

“I knew [red tide] was making people sick from seeing it on the news that Sarasota was a place to stay away from,” said Bradenton native Kim Bronamin, who decided to spend her birthday with friends at Treasure Island Beach. “I had the opportunity to come out here, and I felt like this would be safe.”

Not everyone was as lucky as Bronamin. “No vacancy” signs were spotted at many of the hotels and motels along Gulf Boulevard. While that is part of a normal summer weekend in Pinellas County, some hospitality workers say red tide has played a role in the uptick in business.

To get a red tide status update in your area, click here.

Emerald Morrow is a reporter with 10News WTSP. Like her on Facebook and follow her on Twitter. You can also email her at emorrow@wtsp.com.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP