x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Red Tide

Red tide detected in Pinellas County

Fish kills caused by red tide were reported in Manatee and Sarasota counties.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Red tide has been detected in several counties across Tampa Bay, including Pinellas County, according to Florida's Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The agency's mid-week update shows low levels of the red tide organism were detected in Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties. 

Samples from Hillsborough County showed no red tide.  

Fish kills caused by red tide were reported in Manatee and Sarasota counties. Respiratory irritation was only reported in Pinellas County.

RELATED: Environmental groups plan on suing state, owners of former Piney Point plant over wastewater leak

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter