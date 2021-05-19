Red tide detected in Pinellas County

Fish kills caused by red tide were reported in Manatee and Sarasota counties.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Red tide has been detected in several counties across Tampa Bay, including Pinellas County, according to Florida's Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The agency's mid-week update shows low levels of the red tide organism were detected in Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties.

Samples from Hillsborough County showed no red tide.

Fish kills caused by red tide were reported in Manatee and Sarasota counties. Respiratory irritation was only reported in Pinellas County.