Red tide remains high off Pinellas and Sarasota County, while it seems to be easing in most other coastal locations.

The latest report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission shows K. brevis concentrations increased slightly in areas in Pinellas, Manatee, Sarasota, Lee and Collier counties, but “high” and “medium” concentrations occurred only in or offshore of Pinellas and Sarasota counties.

Reports of fish kills were received for Pinellas and Sarasota counties.

Respiratory irritation was reported over the past week in Pinellas, Manatee, Sarasota, Lee, and Collier counties.

Low to very low concentrations were found along several East Coast counties, but high concentrations were found in Brevard and Indian River counties.

